NFL DFS, Thanksgiving Day 2022: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks, lineup advice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will play in Detroit for the second consecutive week when he leads his team against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Allen finished Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets with a nerve issue in his throwing elbow, and the Bills are 1-1 since that news broke. In Buffalo’s Week 11 win against Cleveland, Allen finished with just 197 passing yards and seven rushing yards, but can he bounce back on Thanksgiving to lead your NFL DFS lineups?

One Bills player who took advantage of last week’s relocated game was Rookie running back James Cook, who finished with 11 carries for 86 yards. Devin Singletary also finished with 86 yards on 18 carries, but should you take either from the NFL DFS player pool with the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings also on Thursday’s NFL Thanksgiving Day 2022 schedule? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thanksgiving 2022

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thanksgiving Day 2022 is Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who’s $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. Diggs caught four of his five targets last week against the Browns for 48 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has 76 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight scores.

The last time Diggs faced the Lions came in 2019 when he was still with the Vikings, and he finished with six catches for 92 yards. This season, the Lions have allowed the fourth-most yards to opposing wide receivers with 1,905. Even in last week’s win against the Giants, New York receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton caught 14 of 23 targets for 186 yards.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel). Last week against the Giants, St. Brown caught 7-of-8 targets for 76 yards. This season, he has 56 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns through nine games played.

Buffalo leads the league in interceptions (13), but has otherwise been a middle-of-the-road defense against opposing passing attacks. Last week, Cleveland’s Amari Cooper went off for 113 yards and two touchdowns, so there should be room in the secondary for a receiver of St. Brown’s ability. St. Brown has the 16th most targets among all wide receivers this season and should continue to be the top target for Detroit on a short week with fellow wide receivers DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds banged up. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving Day 2022

