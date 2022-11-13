NFL DFS Sunday Night Football picks: 49ers vs. Chargers daily Fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

The Sunday Slate of Week 10 NFL action wraps up with a Matchup between two teams looking to stay alive in their respective playoff Races when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Levi’s Stadium for a Matchup with Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are banged up and will be without their top two wide receivers — Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. With Williams and Allen sidelined, is dynamic Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler a must-start option in your NFL DFS lineups and SNF DFS stacks? Or would it make sense to look at the other running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends in the SNF DFS player pool when building your NFL DFS strategy? Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Josh Palmer, and Gerald Everett all project to be impact NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings’ NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his Fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks .

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS Picks in primetime Showdown matchups like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper (7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), Davante Adams ( 3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Diggs again in Week 8 (6-106-1), Chubb (23-101-2) and Cooper (5-131-1 ) again on MNF in Week 8, and Kelce again in Week 9 SNF (10-106). Anyone who has followed his Picks is way up.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Chargers vs. 49ers is SNF

One of Kaylor’s favorite NFL DFS Showdown plays in the Chargers vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football Matchup is San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey. The two-time All-Pro should now be fully integrated into the 49ers’ Offensive system, and head Coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most creative play callers in the league. With Los Angeles’ struggles against opposing rushing attacks, Kaylor is expecting a monster night for McCaffrey on Sunday night.

“Christian McCaffrey has fit seamlessly into Kyle Shanahan’s offense and this is a great spot for him on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are allowing 145.5 rushing yards per game, and similar running backs have had huge days against them. In Week 7, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III erupted for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and in Week 9, the Falcons combined to Rush for 201 yards and two TDs against Los Angeles. McCaffrey should be fully integrated into the 49ers offense, and I expect he will have his most productive game in a San Francisco uniform on Sunday night. Look for the former All-Pro to finish with close to 150 combined yards and a touchdown,” Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor’s NFL DFS Picks here.

