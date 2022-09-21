NFL DFS, Steelers vs. Browns: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Thursday Night Football

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet for the first time this season on Thursday Night Football, quarterbacks for both teams might have more value in NFL DFS lineups than usual. After Week 1, Steelers defensive end TJ Watt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, and last Sunday, Cleveland defensive end Jadeveon Clowney injured his right ankle and was immediately ruled out for this week. That’s positive news for Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who could be part of your NFL DFS strategy. Pittsburgh has one of the most exciting wide receiver trios in the league with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Rookie George Pickens, but should you consider any of them from the NFL DFS player pool? Before making your NFL DFS Picks for Steelers vs. Browns, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS Picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football Week 3 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 is Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. After a breakout rookie season, the former second-round pick played a key role in the Steelers’ Week 1 win against Cincinnati with five catches on 10 targets for 75 yards. Against the Patriots last Sunday, they finished with just 22 yards on four receptions, but one of them resulted in a touchdown.

Last season against the Browns, Freiermuth made nine catches on 13 total targets and turned them into 66 yards and a touchdown. Through their first two games this season, Cleveland has allowed opposing tight ends to make nine receptions for 94 yards. Although Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation isn’t ideal, all the options the Steelers have at receiver should keep Cleveland’s defense spread out during the game.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Last week, the journeyman completed over 80 percent of his passes for 229 yards and ran for 43 yards on six carries. Brissett has had limited opportunities against the Steelers in his career, but in three appearances, he has completed 62 percent of his passes for 281 yards.

Through its first two games, Pittsburgh hasn’t faced a quarterback that has been a legitimate threat to run the ball. How well the Steelers will be able to contain Brissett is in question after the team had to place TJ Watt (pectoral) on injury reserve after Week 1. In a Matchup between two offenses that want to feature their respective running backs, Brissett provides the most upside at QB with his efficiency and rushing potential. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Steelers on TNF

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football.

Mike McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football