NFL DFS, Steelers vs. Browns: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

After nail-biting victories in Week 1 and disappointingly close losses in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will be hungry to get back over .500 when they go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football. Cleveland has a powerful running game, while Pittsburgh has struggled on offense under new quarterback Mitch Trubisky. With quarterbacks playing such important roles in single-game NFL DFS slates, both could be viable options for your NFL DFS lineups. Amari Cooper and Diontae Johnson are the only receivers on each team who have topped 100 yards over the first two weeks and both could be popular options for NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Last week, McClure featured Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams in his Thursday Night Football NFL DFS Picks for Los Angeles vs. Kansas City. The result: Without Keenan Allen (hamstring) available, Williams went off for 113 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Chiefs.

McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football Week 3 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Steelers vs. Browns is TNF

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 is Browns running back Nick Chubb. The fifth-year Georgia product continues to work harmoniously in Cleveland’s backfield with Kareem Hunt, as Chubb dominated the early-down work and gets most of the short-yardage carries, while Hunt is deployed in passing situations and as a general change of pace.

Chubb has averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in every year of his NFL career and has produced 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns over the first two weeks of the season. He’ll take on a Pittsburgh defense that ranks 22nd in run defense through two weeks. He should be in line for another 20-plus touch game on Thursday Night Football in this typically physical AFC North rivalry.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Last week, the journeyman completed over 80 percent of his passes for 229 yards and ran for 43 yards on six carries. Brissett has had limited opportunities against the Steelers in his career, but in three appearances, he has completed 62 percent of his passes for 281 yards.

Through its first two games, Pittsburgh hasn’t faced a quarterback that has been a legitimate threat to run the ball. How well the Steelers will be able to contain Brissett is in question after the team had to place TJ Watt (pectoral) on injury reserve after Week 1. In a Matchup between two offenses that want to feature their respective running backs, Brissett provides the most upside at QB with his efficiency and rushing potential. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Steelers on TNF

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football include under-the-radar players as must-roster options.