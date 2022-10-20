NFL DFS, Saints vs. Cardinals: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

After playing quarterback for much of last season, Taysom Hill has thrown just five passes this year. They may need to throw a few more on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, as New Orleans’ top two quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, are questionable with back injuries. Although he is listed at quarterback and tight end on different daily fantasy football sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, Hill’s value in NFL DFS lineups has primarily come from his rushing stats.

Two weeks ago against Seattle, Hill ran the ball nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and for the year, he has 267 yards on 26 rushing attempts with five scores. With so much up in the air ahead of Thursday's game against Arizona, could Hill be one of the top NFL DFS Sleepers in the NFL DFS player pool?

Top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday night in Week 7 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Last week against the Bengals, Kamara finished with 19 carries for 99 yards for a 5.21 yards per carry average. His performance came on the heels of his first 100-yard game of the season against Seattle, when the Saints won 39-32 in Week 5.

Over the last two weeks, the Saints have run the ball 57 percent of the time, and New Orleans has questions at the quarterback position. The Cardinals have given up the fourth-fewest expected points added via opponent rush plays (-0.169), but the Saints have given up the third-fewest (-0.175). Kamara may not put up the same level of production that he has over the last two weeks, but all he has to do is be the best running back on Thursday Night Football to lift NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time Pro Bowler is still only 30 years old and he’s not too far removed from a four-season stretch that had him in the conversation for best wide receiver in the NFL.

Hopkins caught 430 passes for 5,522 yards and 37 touchdowns from 2017 to 2020 and his return isn’t ideal timing for a Saints defense that has been torched by top receivers in recent weeks. New Orleans gave up week-winning numbers to Ja’Marr Chase (7-132-2), Tyler Lockett (5-104-2), DK Metcalf (5-88-1) and Justin Jefferson (10-147) over the last three weeks and Hopkins will be hoping for a similar outing on Thursday Night Football in his season debut. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Cardinals

