NFL DFS, Ravens vs. Buccaneers: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t taken the easy road to their 4-3 record, but after seven games, they’re in first place in the AFC North will play on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last time the two sides played was in 2018, when Gus Edwards rumbled for 104 yards and a touchdown. Edwards played for the first time last week since he tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason, but can you trust him in your NFL DFS lineups when the two teams meet again? Tom Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay’s offense sputtered in last week’s loss to Carolina, but he’ll still be in the conversation to finish as the top back in the NFL DFS player pool this week. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Buccaneers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Ravens vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday night is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He had one of the biggest bloopers of Week 7 when he dropped a wide open deep pass early on against Carolina that would have been a sure touchdown. Even with the bungled play, he still finished with nine catches on 15 targets for 96 yards.

The Ravens’ defense has given up the third-most yards to opposing receivers (1,341) and the fifth-most receptions (98). Last week against Cleveland, Baltimore allowed Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones to finish with over 70 receiving yards. Neither team has much time to make many adjustments over last week’s game plans, so Evans should be the focal point on offense again for Tampa.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. In Week 7, Andrews had a season-low two targets, but he is the second-most targeted player at his position this season with 59 looks. Andrews also leads the Ravens in receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (five).

This season, Tampa Bay has given up the 11th-most yards to opposing tight ends at 372 and the 10th-most targets (36). Last week against a talent-strapped Carolina side, the Buccaneers let Tommy Tremble’s only reception go for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ win. The two targets that Andrews saw last week were his fewest since his Rookie season, but he played on 88 percent of the Offensive snaps and is sure to see a positive regression swing back the other direction on Thursday. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Ravens

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.