NFL DFS, Rams vs. Bills: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for 2022 Kickoff Game

Two veteran quarterbacks will be on full display when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams square off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. The Rams enter the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 as the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Bills have aspirations to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Opening Kickoff Game.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles’ wideout had a historic season in 2021, catching 145 of 191 targets for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games.

Kupp was named Offensive Player of the Year last season after averaging 13.4 yards per reception and chipping in 30 catches that went for 20 or more yards. He’s a big play Threat Anytime he touches the ball and Stafford’s favorite target in the red zone, which makes him one of the valuable NFL DFS picks. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Bills.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He has been the top overall Fantasy quarterback option in just about every format due to his growth as a passer and effectiveness as a runner. The Rams were middle-of-the-pack last season in rushing yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but were tied with five other teams for the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position with four.

The Bills have a new Offensive Coordinator in Ken Dorsey after Brian Daboll moved on to become the New York Giants head coach. Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie take over for Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley at receiver, so there may be a couple of breakdowns, which is more than likely to end up in more scramble yardage for Allen after he was only sacked 26 times last year. Allen will be motivated to show he is a championship-caliber quarterback in the first nationally-televised game of the season, and is a top pick to lead Rams vs. Bills DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

An undervalued player is set to explode for huge numbers in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.