NFL DFS, Rams vs. Bills: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy for 2022 Kickoff Game

The 2022 NFL regular season begins on Thursday night when the Rams host the Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Buffalo has one of the most potent offenses in the league, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, who could be one of the most popular NFL DFS picks. He will face a Los Angeles defense that features Aaron Donald up front and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary, so which Buffalo skill players should you target for your 2022 NFL DFS lineups? There are a limited number of stars to choose from in the Bills vs. Rams DFS player pool, making NFL DFS strategy a Complicated process in Week 1. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Rams vs. Bills

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie. He has been dealing with a groin injury during the preseason, but he was a full participant in practice this week and is prepared to play on Thursday night. McKenzie is expected to be the starting slot receiver, which is an upgrade from his role last season.

Quarterback Josh Allen loves targeting his slot receivers, particularly over the last two years. McKenzie had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets when Cole Beasley missed a game last year. The Bills should get off to a strong start offensively on Thursday night, giving McKenzie plenty of upside at a cheaper price than some of the other wide receivers.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo’s signal-caller has been extremely consistent over the past two seasons. In fact, Allen has consecutive years of at least 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdowns, and he has at least 420 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in every year of his career.

In addition, 10 of the 11 projected starters for Buffalo's offense are returning players from last year, so the continuity should lead to big numbers for Allen. His ability to impact the game in a variety of ways is one of the main reasons why McClure is so high on Allen against the Rams on Thursday night.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Rams

