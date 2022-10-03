NFL DFS, Rams vs. 49ers: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Monday Night Football

After trailing 17-7 late in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Rams scored 13 unanswered points to earn a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s NFC Championship Game. Those two teams will meet for the first time since that title Matchup on Monday Night Football, and plenty of NFL daily Fantasy players will be hoping for a repeat performance from Matthew Stafford. The eventual Super Bowl Champion quarterback threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns in that contest and could be a popular option in the NFL DFS player pool.

However, Stafford has thrown a league-leading five interceptions through the first three weeks of the season, which could create at least some cause for concern as you fill out your NFL DFS lineups. Which stars can you rely on for Monday Night Football and what is the most effective NFL DFS strategy for Rams vs. 49ers? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for 49ers vs. Rams, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

In Week 3, McClure had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of his core NFL DFS Picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hurts had 340 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns, returning 30.6 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a huge day.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Rams vs. 49ers

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Perhaps the NFL’s most versatile offensive weapon, Samuel put up staggering numbers a season ago, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six scores while rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns.

So far in 2022, he’s carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards and a touchdown while catching 12 passes for 131 yards. In his last four matchups against the Rams including the NFC Championship Game, Samuel has 24 catches for 397 yards and two scores while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. Coming off a season in which he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, Kupp is once again putting up sensational numbers. He’s caught 28 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and had a 20-yard rushing touchdown last week against the Cardinals.

Kupp has been targeted 35 times in the first three weeks of the season to lead the league and also has the highest target share (34.7 percent) and snap share (98.3 percent) of any NFL receiver. He had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the NFC title game win over San Francisco last season and has topped the 100-yard mark in his last three games against the 49ers. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

