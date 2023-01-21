NFL DFS picks, 2023 NFL playoffs: Giants vs. Eagles Fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Jalen Hurts will return to action for the Philadelphia Eagles when they host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. Philadelphia won both regular season matchups by a combined score of 70-38 and enter this matchup as 8-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook. With his recent shoulder injury, should Hurts still be considered a must-start player in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks on Saturday? Or should you build your Divisional Round NFL DFS rosters around Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, or Daniel Bellinger?

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings’ NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his Fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS Picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3, 6-106-1, 7-92-1), Amari Cooper (7-101-1, 5-131-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1, 23-101-2), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1) Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4, 10-106), Davante Adams (3-124-2), Justin Fields (179-1-1, 82-1), Derrick Henry (132- 2), Jimmy Garoppolo (228-4), Michael Pittman (7-61-1), Christian McCaffrey (26-108-1, 6-30), Kirk Cousins ​​(460-4), Justin Jefferson (12-123- 1), JK Dobbins (13-125), TJ Hockenson (13-109-2), and Evan Engram (7-93-1). Anyone who has followed his Picks is way up.

Top Divisional Round NFL DFS Picks for Eagles vs. Giants

One of Kaylor’s favorite DFS Picks for the Giants vs. Eagles is Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders. The 25-year-old is coming off the best regular season of his career, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries en route to earning his first career Pro Bowl berth. He will face a Giants defense that allowed 144.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season, and Kaylor is expecting him to post big numbers on Saturday.

“This Matchup features several players with DFS matchups that I love, and one of those players in Miles Sanders. The Giants have arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL in Dexter Lawrence, but they still had some issues Defending the run during the regular season. Sanders had one of his most productive games of the season against the Giants back in Week 14, carrying the ball 17 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and I am expecting the Philadelphia offense to lean on Sanders a little more this week with quarterback Jalen Hurts still Nursing a shoulder injury. I am projecting 20+ touches and over 100 total Offensive yards for Sanders on Saturday night,” Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor’s NFL DFS Picks here.

How to build NFL Divisional Round DFS lineups for Giants vs. Eagles

