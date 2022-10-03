NFL DFS Monday Night Football picks: Optimal Rams vs. 49ers Fantasy lineup advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL schedule comes to a close with an NFC West rivalry game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The 49ers, led by Jimmy Garoppolo, are coming off a hard-fought 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, while Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Rams are coming off back-to-back wins after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is coming off a 2021 season where he led the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, could be a must-start option in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks. Alternatively, it could make sense to build your MNF Showdown NFL DFS strategy around another star wide receiver, quarterback, running back, tight end, or defense. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Jeff Wilson Jr., Cam Akers, and Allen Robinson all project to be an impact classic and Showdown NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings’ NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his Fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks .

In Week 1 Monday Night Football, Kaylor listed Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as one of his top Showdown DFS Picks and the former Alabama star was the highest scoring Fantasy player in the game. In Week 2 MNF, Kaylor called for a huge night from Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs and he delivered 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3 TNF, Kaylor dominated with the Cleveland duo of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb. Last week, he was all over Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was the highest scorer in the game.

One of Kaylor’s top Week 4 Monday Night Football DFS Picks is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 2021 All-Pro is one of the most versatile, dynamic, and explosive players in the NFL and has a long track record of success against the Rams. In three matchups (including the postseason) in 2021, Samuel racked up 371 total yards and four touchdowns. With the 49ers facing an early season must-win situation, Kaylor is expecting head Coach Kyle Shanahan to lean heavily on his top playmaker.

“Deebo Samuel has yet to have a huge game by his standards in 2022, and I think this is the week we see it happen. Samuel has given the Rams fits in the past, catching 13 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns in three matchups last season. If this game goes as I expect it to, the 49ers will be playing from behind, giving Samuel plenty of opportunity to rack up catches and yards in the second half. I’m expecting double -digit targets and upwards of 15 total touches for Samuel on Monday night,” Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor’s NFL DFS Picks here.

