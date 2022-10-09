NFL DFS for Ravens vs. Bengals: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Sunday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals’ bid to make a return to the Super Bowl after last year’s unforgettable season got off to a slow start, but they may have turned a corner after impressive wins in each of the last two weeks. They’ll try to keep the positive momentum going on Sunday Night Football in an AFC North Showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been special over the last two weeks with 562 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, but is he the right pick for your Bengals vs. Ravens NFL DFS lineups?

Burrow looks primed to continue his success chucking the ball around against a Baltimore defense that has given up the most passing yards in the NFL. Burrow’s success has corresponded with the high level of play that wide receiver Tee Higgins has provided, and he’s an attractive option in the NFL DFS player pool again this week after he’s had 12 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Ravens vs. Bengals, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Bengals vs. Ravens

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. After starting the season shot out of a cannon, Jackson came back to Earth a little bit last weekend against Buffalo. He completed nearly 69% of his passes, but finished with just 144 passing yards, two interceptions and a touchdown in addition to 73 rushing yards. The Bengals have only allowed 22 rushing yards from opposing quarterbacks this season, but in two games against Cincinnati last season, Jackson finished with 88 yards on 12 total carries.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 749 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two picks. During that stretch, he also ran for 243 yards and two scores. The Bengals defense is tough, but it’s not as scary as Buffalo’s, and although Jackson had a bit of a disappointing day by his own standards, last week was more of a high-floor game, where this week provides a better chance for him to reach his ceiling.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Jackson with tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews had a curiously low five targets against Buffalo in last week’s 23-20 loss to the Bills. However, for the season, he has the second-most targets among all tight ends (36) and has 24 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

In two games against the Bengals last season, Andrews finished with 11 receptions on 17 total targets for 173 yards and a touchdown. Andrews' average depth of target this season is 11.5, which is more than a full yard more than he finished last season when he was the top-scoring Fantasy tight end. This year, Andrews has the third-most red zone targets among all tight ends with eight, and Bengals opponents have thrown at the seventh-highest rate on first downs (63.38%), which should translate to even more looks for Andrews in the passing game.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Bengals

