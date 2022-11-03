NFL DFS, Eagles vs. Texans: DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

Despite being underutilized at Florida and picked in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Dameon Pierce has quickly established himself as the starting running back for the Houston Texans. Now he’ll have a national stage to showcase his talents as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles come to town for Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Pierce has produced 637 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over his first seven games and could be a popular option for NFL DFS lineups are Thursday Night Football. He’ll have one of the juiciest NFL DFS matchups against an Eagles run defense that ranks 29th in yards allowed per carry (5.1). You can also target players like Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith in Thursday’s NFL DFS player pool. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Eagles vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Texans and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Eagles vs. Texans

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL this season, completing 67% of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hurts provides additional Fantasy football upside with his legs, rushing for 303 yards and six touchdowns.

The offseason acquisition of Brown has been a game-changer in Philadelphia, as he has been one of the top wide receivers in the league this year. Hurts also has several other reliable targets in tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Texans have allowed 30-plus points on multiple occasions this season, which does not bode well for their chances of slowing down Hurts on Thursday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The former Pro Bowler for the Titans was arguably the third-biggest name at wide receiver to be traded this offseason, but he’s made an enormous impact for the only remaining unbeaten team in football. Brown has 39 catches for 659 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown ranks second among NFL receivers in air yards share (44.2%) and ninth in yards after catch (248). He’s a player who can make contested catches and make Defenders miss in the open field. He’s seeing plenty of single-coverage with opposing defenses loading the box to stop the run. He’s fresh off a six-catch, 156-yard day with three touchdowns last week and now he’ll take on the No. 30 defense. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Texans vs. Eagles

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Texans? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.