NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 17, 2022 include Amon-Ra St. Brown

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III came out of the gates on fire for NFL DFS lineups when he took over for an injured Rashaad Penny (ankle) in the middle of the season. However, Walker ran into a five-week stretch in which he was bottled up by injuries and opposing defenses, failing to crack the 50-yard mark in any game. The Seahawks will take on the Jets on Sunday in a Week 17 game that could have playoff implications for both conferences.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 17

One of the top NFL DFS Picks for Week 17 is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. After closing out his rookie season with 51 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns over his final six games, St. Brown's involvement in Detroit's offense in 2022 has been consistent. He's been targeted at least eight times in every game in which he's played a minimum of 70% of the Offensive snaps.

He has put up at least six catches for 68 yards in his last seven games and has a total of 57 receptions for 651 yards and three scores during that span. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against a beat-up Bears secondary that already ranks 30th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.5).

Another optimal NFL DFS pick includes Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. The second-year man out of Oklahoma began the season sitting behind Damien Harris on the depth chart, but he overtook him early in the season and hasn't looked back.

Stevenson's 258 touches rank ninth this season and he's piled up 1,328 yards and six touchdowns. He's also racked up double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in 11 of his last 13 games. With potentially wet and windy conditions in the forecast for Sunday at Gillette Stadium, expect Stevenson to see action as a runner and check-down option in the passing game.

