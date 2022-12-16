NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 15, 2022 include Travis Kelce

The NFL DFS player pool is fully stocked with no teams on bye. However, with NFL injuries mounting and Franchises making calculated decisions to rest or protect their stars, there will still be plenty of moving parts as you set your Week 15 NFL DFS lineups. Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the rest of the season and his loss could have wide-ranging impacts on stars like DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner and Marquise Brown. Who from the Cardinals, and every team, can you trust to Anchor your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Week 15, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 15 is Jaguars running back Travis Etienne at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. A first-round pick out of Clemson at the 2021 NFL Draft, Etienne didn’t play a snap during his rookie season after a preseason injury forced him to undergo Lisfranc surgery. However, he’s established himself as Jacksonville’s top option at running back in 2022 and had at least 14 touches in the last six games he’s finished.

Etienne has carried the ball 163 times for 814 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and four touchdowns this season while also adding 25 receptions for 214 yards. Now, he’ll take on a Dallas defense that ranks 23rd against the run and just gave up 78 yards and a score to Dameon Pierce as well as 103 scrimmage yards to Jonathan Taylor.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce is the top Fantasy football tight end of his generation and continues to provide value despite his pricing due to lack of depth at the position.

With 81 catches for 1,039 yards, Kelce has already racked up his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season with four games to play and leads the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions. Kelce has had at least four catches for 50 yards in every game but one this season and now will take on a Texans defense that has given up double-digit points to tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Dallas Goedert, Evan Engram and Gerald Everett.

