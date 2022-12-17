NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 15, 2022 include Alvin Kamara

Despite trading Tyreek Hill during the offseason, the Chiefs continue to be arguably the most potent offense in the NFL. In fact, they enter Week 15 ranked second in scoring (29.5 points per game) and first in total offense (423.8 yards per game). Playing with Patrick Mahomes has helped JuJu Smith-Schuster revive his career and he’s provided some to NFL daily Fantasy football players recently. Smith-Schuster has produced at least 18.8 points on DraftKings in four of his last seven games and clearly established himself as the No. 2 option in Kansas City behind Travis Kelce. Should you target Mahomes, Smith-Schuster, or Kelce in your NFL DFS lineups against the Texans? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Week 15, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Week 15

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 15

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 15 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. With opposing defenses loading boxes to stop Kamara, the five-time Pro Bowler has only averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, but he continues to produce solid numbers for NFL DFS stacks because of his involvement in the passing game.

In addition to rushing for 550 yards, Kamara has been targeted 68 times in the passing game over 11 games and hauled in 51 receptions for 433 yards and two scores. On Sunday, the Saints will take on the Falcons, who rank 25th against the run and have allowed opposing running backs to score receiving touchdowns the last two games.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Kelce is the top Fantasy football tight end of his generation and continues to provide value despite his pricing due to lack of depth at the position.

With 81 catches for 1,039 yards, Kelce has already racked up his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard season with four games to play and leads the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions. Kelce has had at least four catches for 50 yards in every game but one this season and now will take on a Texans defense that has given up double-digit points to tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Dallas Goedert, Evan Engram and Gerald Everett. You can see the rest of McClure’s TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

Week 15

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.