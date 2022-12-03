NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 13, 2022 include Tee Higgins

Whether you’re playing NFL DFS or season-long Fantasy football, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been in the conversation of MVP in 2022. After missing 14 games in 2020 and rushing for fewer than 600 yards in 2021, Barkley has produced 1,215 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns this season and became a regular in NFL DFS lineups. He’s produced double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in every game but one this season and could be among the popular NFL DFS Picks on Sunday against the Commanders. Should you roster him against the No. 8 run defense or are there better NFL DFS matchups? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 13

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 13 is Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins at $7,200 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Higgins piled up 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns during his first two seasons and had already established himself as one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. However, he’s used a long stretch in which Ja’Marr Chase (hip) has been out to further establish himself as one of the top NFL DFS picks.

Over the last two weeks, Higgins has caught 16 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown and he now has 57 catches for 826 yards and four scores on the season. Chase could be back in the lineup this week against the Chiefs, but in a game that is likely to be high scoring, there should be plenty of targets to go around. Kansas City has allowed multiple receivers to reach double-digit NFL DFS points in four of its last six games.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Titans running back Derrick Henry at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. Opportunity is king in NFL daily fantasy football and no one has received more touches through the first 12 weeks of the season than Henry. He’s had 23 more rush attempts than any other player and nine more touches than anyone.

Henry has also reached at least 100 scrimmage yards in eight of his last nine games, racking up 1,219 yards and nine touchdowns during that span while also throwing a touchdown pass. Henry grinds on defenses with his 247-pound frame and you can expect to see another heavy dose of him on Sunday as the Titans try to keep the ball out of Philadelphia’s hands. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday’s Week 13 slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.