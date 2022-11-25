NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 12, 2022 include Chris Godwin

The Week 12 NFL DFS player pool is packed with household names for NFL DFS lineups. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has caught 26 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns over the last three weeks. He’s already reached double-digit touchdowns for the sixth time in his last seven seasons and could be a solid option for NFL DFS stacks with quarterback Derek Carr. Meanwhile, Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a staple of NFL daily Fantasy football lineups for years and is showing no signs of slowing down, as he enters Sunday with a league-leading 1,010 rushing yards. He’ll take on a Bengals defense that gave up two touchdowns to Steelers running back Najee Harris last week. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Week 12 Slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 12 is Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. Up until a 161-yard rushing outburst two weeks ago in London against the Seahawks, Tampa Bay’s historically poor running game had forced the team to throw it prolifically, and Tom Brady enters Week 12 averaging 42.7 pass attempts per game.

That volume has been key to Godwin’s NFL daily Fantasy football value, as he’s pulled in 48 receptions in eight games so far this season. Godwin has only managed to produce 475 yards and one touchdown with that volume, but the score did come in Tampa Bay’s last game against Seattle and he’s now had at least six receptions in his last seven games.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Hill had a touchdown catch for the second consecutive game last week against the Browns and still leads the NFL in receptions (81) and receiving yards (1,148).

Hill has played four games this season in which he has reached double-digit receptions and had at least 160 yards. That upside is exactly why NFL DFS players are tapping into Hill on an almost-weekly basis. He has another juicy matchup in Week 12 against the Texans. Houston ranks 26th in the NFL in adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7) and has allowed 100-yard games to Michael Pittman Jr., Courtland Sutton, Marvin Jones and Mike Williams already this season.

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.