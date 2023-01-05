NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice for Week 18, 2023 includes Greg Dortch

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has scored a rushing touchdown in his last nine games, and with Dallas still in the hunt for the NFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff picture, he should be all systems go on Sunday against the Commanders. However, with Tony Pollard back at practice after missing Week 17 with a thigh injury, can you trust Elliott in your NFL DFS lineups? Meanwhile, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is coming off an epic performance to help the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South last week with 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Will Tampa Bay decide to rest the Veteran receiver without anything to play for in Week 18 and be one of the NFL DFS stacks to avoid? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 is Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch at $3,800 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. The 5-foot-7, 173-pound speedster has been in and out of the Arizona lineup throughout the season, but he’s featured regularly in the passing game whenever he’s been given reps.

Dortch has been targeted at least 10 times in the last three games where he’s played more than six Offensive snaps. And in the six games where he’s played at least 70% of the snaps this season, Dortch has been targeted 54 times while catching 43 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown. With DeAndre Hopkins battling a knee injury, expect Dortch to see a lot of reps and targets again on Sunday against the 49ers.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Jefferson won’t turn 24 until June, but he’s already piled up 320 catches for 4,787 yards and 25 touchdowns in his illustrious three-year career and enters Sunday leading the NFL in receptions (124) and receiving yards (1,771).

Jefferson has 10 games with 100 yards receiving or more this season and has 23 for his career, including four 100-yard games in five career starts against the Bears. Chicago’s secondary has been decimated and the Bears are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Jefferson to get his numbers early just as he did in the first matchup with the Bears, catching seven passes for 91 yards in the first quarter on the way to 12 for 154 in the 29-22 win. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

