NFL DFS: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice for Week 18, 2023 include Najee Harris

The Week 18 NFL schedule could be the trickiest of the season to navigate for NFL DFS players since teams around the league are weighing the idea of ​​resting starters. Tampa Bay is already locked into its playoff position after clinching the NFC South last week, but the Buccaneers are reportedly still planning to play their starters. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for a league-high 432 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 17 win over Carolina. Should you be including him in your Week 18 NFL DFS picks? Another intriguing quarterback option from the Week 18 NFL DFS player pool is Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. He has not thrown for 300 yards in a game this season, but the Packers must win on Sunday night to get into the playoffs. Is he a target for NFL DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 18 is Steelers running back Najee Harris at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Harris is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season, rushing for 111 on 22 carries at Baltimore last week. He also recorded his second-most attempts in a game this season, with his season-high coming when he had 24 three weeks ago.

The Steelers have made a late playoff push by riding Harris, so he should get plenty of touches again on Sunday. He also caught the game-winning touchdown in the final moments against Baltimore on his third target of the game. Harris is facing an uninspired Cleveland defense that has already been eliminated from playoff contention, which is what makes him one of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks this week.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Jefferson won’t turn 24 until June, but he’s already piled up 320 catches for 4,787 yards and 25 touchdowns in his illustrious three-year career and enters Sunday leading the NFL in receptions (124) and receiving yards (1,771).

Jefferson has 10 games with 100 yards receiving or more this season and has 23 for his career, including four 100-yard games in five career starts against the Bears. Chicago’s secondary has been decimated and the Bears are still in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Jefferson to get his numbers early just as he did in the first matchup with the Bears, catching seven passes for 91 yards in the first quarter on the way to 12 for 154 in the 29-22 win. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 18

