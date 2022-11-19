NFL DFS: DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 11, 2022 include Jonathan Taylor

After a lackluster start to the season, Justin Fields has taken advantage of scheme Alterations in Chicago and has quickly established himself as one of the brightest young stars. Over his last six games, Fields is completing 62.9% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for 602 yards and five scores. He has one of the top Week 11 NFL DFS matchups against the Falcons. With his price up to $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel, should you have Fields in your Week 11 NFL DFS lineups, or will a lack of support crater his production? It’s a loaded NFL DFS player pool for quarterbacks, with Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen also playing in the main daily Fantasy football slate. Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday’s Week 11 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 11

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 11 is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at $6,700 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2021 NFL Draft began the season in a timeshare with Damien Harris, but he’s established himself as the top option in New England throughout the course of the season. Stevenson has now played at least 55% of the snaps in the last eight games and has been given a minimum of 18 touches per game in the last six contests he’s played.

During that span, Stevenson has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns and further enhanced his NFL daily fantasy value by catching 28 passes for 193 yards and another score. He’s been targeted at least seven times in the last three games. His passing game involvement helps build in security for any game flow issues against the Jets in Week 11.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, Taylor has battled injury issues and inconsistent quarterback play. That has allowed defenses to focus their efforts on stopping him.

However, he’s still averaging 87.0 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. Taylor proved last week that he was healthy and with Deon Jackson (knee) injured and Nyheim Hines traded, he should play the vast majority of the snaps on Sunday against an Eagles defense allowing 144.4 rushing yards per game the last five weeks. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday’s Week 11 slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.