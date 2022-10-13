NFL DFS, Commanders vs. Bears: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, with both teams coming off hard-fought losses. The Bears overcame a 21-3 deficit to lead in the fourth quarter against the Vikings before losing 29-22, while the Commanders threw an interception on the goal line with nine seconds remaining in a 21-17 loss. Now, they’ll take center stage for NFL DFS Picks on Thursday Night Football.

Justin Fields and Carson Wentz have both had their struggles this season, but you'll want to at least consider putting one or both quarterbacks in your NFL DFS lineups given it's a single-game slate. Which quarterback has the highest upside for your NFL DFS stacks?

Top NFL DFS Picks for Commanders vs. Bears

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The 27-year-old has been the big-play target for Carson Wentz and leads Washington with 326 receiving yards. He’s coming off a game with five grabs for 76 yards and has posted at least 58 yards in four of his five contests.

Jahan Dotson (hamstring) remains out for Washington, which means there could be fewer Playmakers for Wentz to target. Dotson’s potential absence boosts McLaurin’s stock, and as the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver, he has a highly appealing matchup against Chicago’s secondary. Justin Jefferson just went off for a 12-154 stat line versus the Bears, and Chicago is unlikely to fix its leaky pass defense with such a short turnaround, making McLaurin a must-start.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders running back Brian Robinson. The Alabama product was activated off injured reserve last week after missing the first four games of the season while recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg. In his first week of action, he was on the field for 29% of Washington’s Offensive snaps.

In those 18 snaps, Robinson was given nine carries and, even though he only finished with 22 yards, that level of involvement bodes well for his inclusion in the offense going forward. Antonio Gibson only had three carries in the loss and JD McKissic had five, so expect Robinson to see a significant share of the running work, including short-yardage and goal-line work. He’s an imposing figure at 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds and the Bears rank 31st in the NFL in run defense. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Commanders

