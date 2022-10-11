NFL DFS, Commanders vs. Bears: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears haven’t drawn high marks this season for their Offensive play, but when they have been on, they have run the ball effectively. Between Weeks 2 and 4, the Bears put up 430 total rushing yards, but took just a single win from those three games. On Thursday Night Football, Chicago will host the Washington Commanders, who gave up just 241 yards of offense last week, making for plenty of tough NFL DFS picks.

Chicago has two talented running backs in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, but is either a prime choice for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football? Washington quarterback Carson Wentz may have established himself as a top option in the NFL DFS player pool after his breakout 359-yard performance against Tennessee in Week 5.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Commanders vs. Bears

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Last week against Tennessee, McLaurin caught five-of-six targets for 76 yards. For the season, McLaurin has 19 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown.

Washington has been more proactive about producing touches on offense for fellow wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but McLaurin leads the team in receiving yards. The last time McClaurin faced the Bears came in 2019, when he finished with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Chicago has been dealing with a number of injuries in its secondary over the past few weeks, and McLaurin should be able to take advantage of the matchup.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Robinson made his regular season debut last week after missing the start of the season following a shooting incident in the preseason. He finished with 22 yards on nine carries in his return to action.

Robinson finished the preseason with 14 carries in two games for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson finished his career at Alabama with a 1,343-yard season and 14 rushing touchdowns. Although fellow running back Antonio Gibson is an accomplished pass-catcher, Robinson showed his receiving chops last season as well, with 35 receptions for 296 yards and another two scores for the Crimson Tide. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Bears vs. Commanders

