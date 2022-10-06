NFL DFS, Colts vs. Broncos: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football features the Denver Broncos hosting the Indianapolis Colts, and both teams will be without their starting running backs. Javonte Williams (knee) is already out for the season, while reigning rushing champ Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out for the Colts. Thus, there should be opportunities for NFL DFS owners to find hidden gems in the Broncos vs. Colts NFL DFS player pool. Melvin Gordon and Nyheim Hines could be targets for Denver and Indianapolis, respectively, but both teams would need more than just one running back to get through the game.

Mike Boone squeezed out 29 scrimmage yards in Week 4 once Williams went out. Which backs should maneuver their way into your NFL DFS lineups for Colts vs. Broncos?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker, crushing the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Colts vs. Broncos and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Colts vs. Broncos

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The lanky wideout scored his first touchdown last week as part of a 5-52-1 stat line. His first three games saw him average 97 receiving yards per contest, and he’s led or tied for the lead among Broncos receivers in targets in every game.

During the preseason, there was debate as to whether Sutton or Jerry Jeudy would be Denver’s No. 1 receiver, but that debate is clearly over. Sutton has twice as many catches and nearly twice as many receiving yards as Jeudy. With running back Javonte Williams now out for the year, the Broncos may lean more on the pass and Sutton has established himself as the leader of the aerial brigade.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has yet to hit his stride under new head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, but had a productive game in last week’s loss to Las Vegas. Against the Raiders, Wilson completed 68 percent of his passes and finished with three total touchdowns. For the season, he has thrown for 980 yards with four touchdowns to just one interception.

Wilson wasn’t credited with a single poor throw last week against the Raiders, and for the season, he has a poor throw rate of 13.5 percent, down from last season’s overall mark of 18.6. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Colts

