NFL DFS, Chiefs vs. Raiders: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at 8:15 pm ET in Week 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams made the Playoffs a season ago but the Raiders have stumbled to a 1-3 start while the Chiefs lead the AFC West once again at 3-1. After a season plagued by injury in 2021, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been productive for the Chiefs in 2022 and he’s sure to be one of the more popular options in the NFL DFS player pool for Week 5.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 203 yards and two scores while adding 13 receptions for 117 yards and three receiving touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season. But can you trust Edwards-Helaire in your NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football against a Raiders defense that ranks 10th in rushing yards allowed (413) and ninth in yards allowed per carry (3.9)? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he’s already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker, crushing the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game in Week 4. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his Picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. After six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and seven Pro Bowl selections in a row, Kelce is well-established as the best tight end in the NFL and his dominance in the middle of the field has helped alleviate the pain of losing Tyreek Hill during the offseason . He’s one of the most dominant YAC threats in the NFL regardless of position and he’s once again putting up fabulous numbers.

Kelce has 26 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns this season and his consistency has made him a dream for NFL daily fantasy players. He’s had at least 50 yards receiving in seven consecutive games including the postseason and has caught a touchdown pass in six of those seven contests. And in the eight games against the Raiders since Patrick Mahomes has taken over the starting QB role, Kelce has 56 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Kelce with Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP hasn’t just led the Chiefs to a winning record against the Raiders in his time as a starter, he’s statistically dominated them. Mahomes has thrown for 2,546 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions in eight games against them and has also rushed for 134 yards and two scores.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Mahomes is once again putting up Sensational numbers in 2022. He’s completing a career-high 66.4% of his passes and has thrown for 1,106 yards while throwing for 11 touchdowns (tied for the league lead). His 82.3 QBR leads the league and after throwing a career-high 13 interceptions in 2021, he’s only thrown two interceptions in 146 pass attempts this year. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Chiefs

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.