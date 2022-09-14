NFL DFS, Chargers vs. Chiefs: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

It might only be the second week of the season, but Thursday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers could go a long way in determining the Winner of the AFC West. Kansas City is coming off a 44-21 win over Arizona, while Los Angeles picked up a 24-19 win over the Raiders. The NFL DFS player pool is Abundant for this game, including quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Some of the other NFL DFS Picks to consider include Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. Which Kansas City running back should you include in your NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City’s offense might be operating without wide receiver Tyreek Hill this season, but the Chiefs did not miss a beat in Week 1. Mahomes connected with nine different receivers in the win over Arizona, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

His connection with Kelce was not tarnished by Hill's absence, as the veteran tight end hauled in eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes torched Los Angeles for 410 yards and three touchdowns last December in a game that Kansas City won in overtime. He has been one of the top NFL DFS Picks over the past five years, and he is a solid option to include in Chiefs vs. Chargers DFS lineups.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is due for a bounce-back performance after finishing with a disappointing two catch, 10-yard performance in Week 1. Fantasy players should expect as much after he finished with 10 catches on 18 total targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his two games against the Chiefs last season.

Last season, Williams got off to a quick start, with 471 yards and six touchdowns over the first five weeks. While the game script didn't go his way in Week 1, he should have a much bigger role in the offense on Thursday. Last year against Kansas City, Williams had a 10.4-yard average depth of target, which could give him the edge over fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who had an 8.9-yard average against KC and is looking iffy for this one with a hamstring injury.

