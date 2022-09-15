NFL DFS, Chargers vs. Chiefs: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks on Thursday Night Football

Picking out NFL DFS lineups in early-season Thursday Night Football games can be tough while teams are still getting their legs underneath them. This year’s Week 2 Thursday Night Football game features an AFC West battle between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the NFL DFS player pool is loaded with stars. Which star in the NFL DFS player pool will rise to the occasion and take over in Kansas City? Which NFL DFS stacks should you target, and which NFL DFS Sleepers exist? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. He didn’t put up huge numbers in Los Angeles’ season-opening win against Las Vegas, but his volume was steady with 18 total touches on 33 Offensive snaps. They came away with 36 yards on the ground and another 36 through the air, but the Outlook for this week is brighter.

In two games against Kansas City last season, Ekeler finished with 114 rushing yards with a touchdown and 10 receptions for 75 yards with another score. Last week, Kansas City got off to a quick start against Arizona, and the Cardinals completed eight passes to running backs trying to catch up. Ekeler’s snap rate was down in Week 1 above his 2021 average, and he should see increased usage in the passing game, particularly with top receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) out.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is due for a bounce-back performance after finishing with a disappointing two catch, 10-yard performance in Week 1. Fantasy players should expect as much after he finished with 10 catches on 18 total targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his two games against the Chiefs last season.

Last season, Williams got off to a quick start, with 471 yards and six touchdowns over the first five weeks. While the game script didn't go his way in Week 1, he should have a much bigger role in the offense on Thursday. Last year against Kansas City, Williams had a 10.4-yard average depth of target, which could give him the edge over fellow receiver Keenan Allen, who had an 8.9-yard average against KC and is looking iffy for this one with a hamstring injury.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Chargers

