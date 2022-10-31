NFL DFS, Browns vs. Bengals: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Monday Night Football

Two offenses with different philosophies will meet on Monday Night Football when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland operates the league’s No. 2 rushing offense thanks to the dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Cincinnati counters with the No. 5 passing offense behind Joe Burrow’s arm, though Ja’Marr Chase’s (hip) absence elevates Tee Higgins to the No. 1 receiver. Beyond the stars, are there unsung heroes you can pluck from the NFL DFS player pool? Which NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS Sleepers should you target? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Bengals vs. Browns, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Bengals vs. Browns

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The third-year star had a season-high 481 passing yards along with three passing touchdowns last week. Burrow also added another score on the ground and has rushed for a touchdown in his last three games.

Burrow’s last game was just a microcosm of the past month, as he’s been arguably the hottest quarterback in the game. No player has accumulated more total Fantasy points than Burrow since Week 3, and he has multiple touchdowns in all but one game this season. This exceptional run should continue on Monday Night Football since the Browns have the league’s No. 28 scoring defense and Burrow has averaged 335 passing yards and two passing TDs in three career games versus Cleveland.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Nick Chubb, who had over 100 total yards and a touchdown last week. In his fifth NFL season, Chubb leads the league with 740 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

With his production on the ground, Chubb leads all running backs in Fantasy points. The former Georgia Bulldog has excelled in career matchups versus Cincinnati, as he averaged 108.3 scrimmage yards in seven games versus the Bengals, scoring six TDs across those matchups. Cincinnati also has a fruitful defense for opposing backs, as across its seven games, seven running backs have either scored a touchdown or produced over 80 total yards. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

