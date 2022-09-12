NFL DFS, Broncos vs. Seahawks: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Monday Night Football

The first week of the 2022 NFL schedule comes to a close with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Much of the attention will focus on quarterback Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos after 10 years in Seattle. Does Wilson’s familiarity with Seattle head Coach Pete Carroll and his former teammates give him an edge as a top QB for NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football? Courtland Sutton could be a top target in the NFL DFS player pool, but he had just two catches on five targets in his only other game against Seattle. Before making your NFL DFS Picks for Broncos vs. Seahawks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. They took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Seahawks vs. Broncos

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football is Seattle quarterback Geno Smith. In Smith’s three starts for the Seahawks last season while Wilson was out with a broken finger, Smith completed 70.5 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Although he averaged just 190 passing yards per start, he proved capable of keeping the Seahawks’ offense on track.

During that limited sample, Smith had a bad throw rate of just 10.2 percent, which was better than last season’s leader in that category, Joe Burrow (10.7 percent). Smith finished with an eight-yard average in adjusted yards gained per pass attempt, a career-high mark, and with two top receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, he should try to make more plays downfield on Monday.

Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy for Monday night includes rostering Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. Even though Wilson played injured through much of last season, Lockett still finished with a career-high 1,175 receiving yards to go with eight touchdown receptions. In Lockett’s last game against Denver in 2018, he caught 3-of-4 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Lockett finished with 898 receiving yards before the catch, which was the sixth-highest total in the NFL. That resulted in him having the fourth-highest yards before catch per reception average of 12.3 yards. With Lockett, volume isn’t as important as what he does with the receptions that he makes, and he ended last year with the eighth-highest average depth of target among all receivers at 14.6 yards. See the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Broncos vs. Seahawks

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.