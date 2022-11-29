NFL DFS, Bills vs. Patriots: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football Picks for Thursday Night Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 3-1 against the New England Patriots in his last four meetings against his AFC East rivals. However, in two of those games he had at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns, and in the other two he finished with a combined 299 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Allen will face off against the Patriots for the first time this season on Thursday Night Football, but which version of him will you get if you include him in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks?

The other main quarterback option in the TNF NFL DFS player pool is Mac Jones, who is coming off of a 382-yard performance with two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Bills vs. Patriots

We can tell you that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football. Last Thursday against the Lions, he finished with 253 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he also ran for 78 yards and another score. Overall this season, he has 3,183 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 561 rushing yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.

Opposing quarterbacks haven’t run much on the Patriots, but when they have, they’ve been effective. The Pats have allowed 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 43 attempts from opposing passers. Allen also has the highest yards per carry average in the NFL at 6.9.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. He had four receptions for 38 yards on Thanksgiving against Detroit. Davis has the highest depth of target (15.9) among all players with at least 50 targets this season and New England’s defense has allowed the second-highest average depth of target to opposing offenses.

Davis has the longest reception of any player this season, a 98-yard touchdown against the Steelers in Week 5. Since Week 10, he has 15 catches on 22 targets for 199 yards and a touchdown. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Bills

