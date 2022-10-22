NFL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 7, 2022 include Mark Andrews

A Renaissance season likely wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card for Geno Smith, but he has outperformed the quarterback he replaced in Seattle, Russell Wilson. In fact, Smith has outperformed all but six quarterbacks this season, which puts him on the Radar as one of the possible NFL DFS Picks for Week 7. A Chargers team awaits and just four squads have allowed more passing touchdowns than Los Angeles through six weeks . With price tags that put him outside the top 12 most expensive QBs on DraftKings and FanDuel, is rostering Smith a sound NFL DFS strategy for Sunday? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Week 7’s Sunday slate, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 7 is Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Andrews is coming off a season-high 106 receiving yards to go along with seven catches and a touchdown in Week 6. Over his last four games, he’s scored three times and produced at least 89 yards three times as well.

A Divisional Matchup with Cleveland awaits Baltimore in Week 7, and the Browns were Shredded for 122 yards and a score by New England’s tight ends last week. Andrews nearly had those stats alone in his last Matchup versus Cleveland, as he posted an 11-115-1 stat line in Week 14 of the 2021 season. Over his last six games against the Browns, Andrews has averaged 73.3 yards and 1.2 touchdowns, making him a no-brainer option for Sunday NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III at $5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The rookie made his first career start last week and did not disappoint, as he produced 110 total yards and scored a touchdown. Walker has now increased his rushing yards in every game this season.

Walker has no competition for carries at the running back position with Rashaad Penny out for the season, and Seattle has averaged 174 rushing yards over its last three games. The Seahawks will visit the Chargers on Sunday, and LA has allowed the fourth most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Four of the last five starting backs they’ve faced have gone over 100 total yards, and the Chargers are allowing 5.6 yards per carry. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

