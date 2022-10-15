NFL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 6, 2022 include Tyler Lockett

No team has allowed fewer Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the LA Rams, who gets the Ultimate test in Christian McCaffrey on Sunday. While McCaffrey would still get plugged into traditional Fantasy football lineups, he’s not as appealing for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups. In addition, he’s the most expensive running back on DraftKings and third-most expensive on FanDuel. With the money you would save from bypassing McCaffrey, who should you pluck from Sunday’s NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS Picks for Week 6, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings.

He uses a powerful Prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 6

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 6 is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. With Damien Harris only receiving four carries last week due to a hamstring injury, Stevenson responded with the best game of his young career. The second-year back racked up 175 yards from scrimmage and earned high praise from the normally tight-lipped Bill Belichick, who afterwards said, “[Stevenson] is a good all-around back. Love him. Love him.”

Fantasy owners should love the matchup Stevenson is blessed with on Sunday against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs despite facing four teams that rank among the bottom 11 in rushing yards. Last week, Austin Ekeler had 199 total yards and two scores, while his backup, Joshua Kelley, added 82 yards and a touchdown.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett at $5,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Lockett is coming off his best game of the season by posting a 5-104-2 stat line in Week 5. He quietly has produced the seventh-most Fantasy points among receivers over the last four weeks.

Lockett is on pace for career-highs in receptions and yards, as the QB change from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith has been a boon to his production. The receiver has a mouthwatering Matchup on Sunday against the Cardinals, whom Lockett has lit up over the last two years. Over the four games, Lockett has averaged 120 receiving yards with six TDs over that span, so you can see why McClure is high on him for Week 6. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 6

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in Week 6.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 6? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.