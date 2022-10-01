NFL DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, stacks for Week 4, 2022 include Tyler Lockett

The last three rushing Champions will share the field on Sunday when reigning king Jonathan Taylor and the Colts host 2019-20 leader Derrick Henry and the Titans. They rank 10th and 11th, respectively, in Fantasy points among running backs this year, but a head-to-head meeting with bragging rights on the line could boost each player’s NFL DFS value. It was against Indianapolis that Henry was hurt last season, while the Titans have been Taylor’s Kryptonite. He’s averaged just 48.7 yards against them in three games, but could still be among the popular NFL DFS picks.

In Week 3, McClure had Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of his core NFL DFS Picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Hurts had 340 passing yards, 20 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns, returning 30.6 points on DraftKings and 27.6 points on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a huge day.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Week 4

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS Picks for Week 4 is Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. After a quiet Week 1, the consistently productive Lockett has shown up the last two weeks. During that stretch, Lockett has averaged nine receptions for 91.5 receiving yards as Seattle has had to throw the ball to overcome deficits.

That’s expected to be the case on Sunday versus Detroit, where the Lions are favorites. Taking game flow into consideration is something daily Fantasy football owners should do, and Lockett should be in an advantageous situation in Week 4. Additionally, he’s scored a touchdown in his last two games versus Detroit, which comes in with the worst-scoring defense in the league. The Lions have allowed opposing wideouts to score four TDs over the last two games alone, so Lockett’s production should far exceed his NFL DFS price tag.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions running back Jamaal Williams at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. Williams is tied for the NFL lead with four touchdowns and has averaged 65.7 scrimmage yards per game. With D’Andre Swift (shoulder) expected out, Williams should be the bell cow back on Sunday versus Seattle.

Jamaal Williams ranks fifth among running backs in Fantasy points despite playing fewer than 40% of Detroit’s Offensive snaps. With Swift sidelined, he has an extremely high Fantasy ceiling on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure’s NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 4

