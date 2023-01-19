NFL DFS 2023: Best Chiefs-Jaguars, Eagles-Giants DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups

The two No. 1 seeds will begin their run through the 2023 NFL Playoffs this week as the Chiefs host the Jaguars and the Eagles host the Giants. Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones can beat you with both their arms or their legs, providing plenty of value in your NFL DFS lineups. Part of Hurts’ NFL DFS value comes from his running ability, but he had just 13 yards in Week 18. He’s combined for zero touchdown passes versus three interceptions over his last two games, so should he be part of your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Divisional round action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s 2023 NFL Divisional Round

One of McClure’s NFL DFS Picks for the Divisional round on Saturday is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($4,100 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel). Toney was acquired from the Giants in a midseason trade for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. While his involvement in Kansas City’s offense was sporadic, he has splashed some of the big-play ability that made him a first-round pick in 2021.

Toney caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball five times for 59 yards and a score in seven games with the Chiefs. Now, he’ll have a chance to match up against his former team.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($7,900 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). The fifth-year back had a resurgent year after two injury-plagued seasons and ranked sixth among running backs in Fantasy points. Barkley had over 1,600 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season before producing 109 total yards and two TDs in last week’s Wild Card game.

When the Giants and Eagles faced off in Week 18, Barkley did not play, but his backups, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, combined for 103 yards. The ground game is where the Eagles are most vulnerable, as while they possess the No. 1 pass defense, they rank just 24th in yards per carry allowed. Barkley has averaged 97.7 scrimmage yards in his career against Philadelphia. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday’s Divisional Round

