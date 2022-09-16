NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired – Here’s Why

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost is on the sideline.

CHAMPAIGN, IL – AUGUST 28: Nebraska head Coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him.

Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization for passing up on him in its head coaching search.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button