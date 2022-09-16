NFL Defensive Coordinator Congratulated Scott Frost On Getting Fired – Here’s Why

CHAMPAIGN, IL – AUGUST 28: Nebraska head Coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This past Sunday, Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. Although that must have been a devastating moment, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris actually congratulated him.

Speaking to the media this week, Morris talked about facing the Atlanta Falcons. He revealed that he has no ill-will towards the organization for passing up on him in its head coaching search.

Morris then went on a rant about how tough the business side of football can get. That’s why he reached out to Frost, so he can let him know that he needs to move forward now that his Nebraska stint is over.

“It happens to all of us in this business… Got a chance to call Scott Frost this week and let him know: Congratulations, welcome to coaching. You finally got fired? It is what it is,” Morris said. “Now you’re ready to move forward do what you do best, and that’s overcome, move forward, just like us after this Buffalo game.

“In this business, whether you play the game or you Coach the game – gunfighters get shot. If you get in enough gunfights, you’re bound to get shot. That’s usually what happens.”

Frost finished his Nebraska tenure with a 16-31 record.

Prior to joining Nebraska in 2018, Frost had an incredible run at UCF. They led the Knights to a perfect 13-0 record during the 2017 season.

It’s unclear what the future has in store for Frost.