NFL Decides Whether to Fine Seahawks’ Abram After Deebo Samuel Incident

The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday.

The incident occurred after Abram appeared to yank Samuel’s leg after bringing him down in the third quarter of the contest. After thoroughly reviewing the play, the league decided Saturday that Abram, who was not penalized during the game, would not face a fine or any other discipline for the tackle, according to multiple reports.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button