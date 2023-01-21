NFL Decides Whether to Fine Seahawks’ Abram After Deebo Samuel Incident

The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday.

The incident occurred after Abram appeared to yank Samuel’s leg after bringing him down in the third quarter of the contest. After thoroughly reviewing the play, the league decided Saturday that Abram, who was not penalized during the game, would not face a fine or any other discipline for the tackle, according to multiple reports.

Abram’s questionable play followed a 21-yard Samuel reception on third-and-seven with just under 10:30 minutes left in the quarter, and ignited a skirmish between the team that lasted for a couple of minutes. The Niners wideout Briefly headed to the sideline after appearing to be in pain before returning to finish the remainder for the game.

After the game, Samuel admitted that he almost lost his temper after the tackle and had to take a moment to collect himself. The 27-year-old notably missed Weeks 14 to 17 with left ankle and MCL sprains before returning in Week 18.

“I stayed down a little bit because I almost lost my temper,” Samuel said. “It hurt, for sure, but I was about to lose my mind.”

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan later told Reporters the play gave the team the extra push they needed to rally and finish the game. San Francisco outscored Seattle 25-6 after the play

“I think that pissed a lot of people off. I think that pissed our team off and I think you could feel our team react to that,” he said.

Samuel finished the win with six catches for 133 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 32 yards on three carries on the ground. With the win, the 49ers (14–4) advanced to the NFC Divisional round for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years.