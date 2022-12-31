NFL Decides Punishment for Mac Jones’s Actions in Bengals Game, per Report

The NFL has fined Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a total of $23,976 for multiple unsportsmanlike actions in last week’s loss to the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The fine comes in two parts: $13,367 for Jones’s low block on Cincinnati defensive back Eli Apple and $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness violation, per Pelissero. The financial punishment marks the first time that the second-year quarterback has been disciplined by the league, despite past incidents that some thought warranted a penalty.

The primary play involving Jones and Apple took place after an apparent Patriots fumble that was picked up by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. During the return, Jones was seen tripping Apple at the kneesalthough both players were about five yards away from the football.

