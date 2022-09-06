NFL Contract Negotiator Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been praised throughout his career for being a team-first player, especially when it comes to his contracts.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has often been referred to as a good example of a player who sacrificed contract money for the good of the team.

But was that actually the case?

According to one notable NFL contract negotiator, the answer is not really.

“One GM Suggested Brees could have helped New Orleans if he’d been amenable to taking deals similar to the ones Brady accepted. However, a team contract Negotiator said the differences were Mostly aesthetic, and that Brady didn’t really take less money until the end, when he was looking to leave New England. The GM thought [Patrick] Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen helped their teams by taking longer deals giving their teams greater flexibility, while other quarterbacks have put their teams in a relative bind by pushing for more money over a Shorter run,” Mike Sando of The Athletic writes.

Brady, now 45, has made quite a bit of money over the course of his career. He’s also married to one of the most successful supermodels in history.

The legendary NFL quarterback might be playing his final season this fall.