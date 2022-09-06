NFL Contract Negotiator Has Brutally Honest Tom Brady Admission

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sits at a press conference for head coach Bruce Arians.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been praised throughout his career for being a team-first player, especially when it comes to his contracts.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has often been referred to as a good example of a player who sacrificed contract money for the good of the team.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button