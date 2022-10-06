NFL Continuing Diversity Coaching and Scouting Fellowships

New York –The National Football League (NFL) successfully completed this year’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowships to continue their efforts to strengthen the League’s diverse talent. The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship had 171 Fellows go through the initiative this year while the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship had 28 fellows.

Named after the late Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, the annual Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides experience to outstanding coaches from diverse backgrounds. Coach Walsh first introduced this concept to the League in 1987 when he brought a group of minority coaches to the San Francisco 49ers’ training camp. Present day, the Fellowship is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches within the League while exposing Fellows to the methods and philosophies of NFL coaching staff.

