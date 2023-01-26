NFL conference Championship injuries: Patrick Mahomes practices in full again; Bengals have new injury pop up

Finally, we have established our final four for the 2022 NFL season, and now, it’s time to decide which teams will play in Super Bowl LVII. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are entering what is Week 21 of the season, and all four teams are dealing with injuries.

Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports for conference Championship Sunday. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5)

The Eagles had a short injury report on Wednesday. Right tackle Lane Johnson was limited in practice with his groin injury, while cornerback Avonte Maddox was limited with a toe issue. Both players were also limited during Thursday’s practice.

The 49ers have had more extensive injury reports this week as running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) have missed the team’s last two practices. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that both McCaffrey and Mitchell were day-to-day, and that he expects the former to play Sunday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Ambry Thomas were limited participants with ankle injuries the past two days, while defensive end Charles Omenihu has been limited with an oblique issue.

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at Kansas City Chiefs

Everyone has eyes on Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week as he suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. In what is good news for Chiefs fans, Mahomes was a full participant in the team’s first two practices of the week. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon has also been a full participant with an ankle issue, and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was as well the past two days with a toe injury. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only Chief who was hampered in practice the past two days, as he has been a limited participant with his pelvis injury.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have added Hayden Hurst to the team’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game rematch with the Chiefs. Hurst, who was not on the injury report on Wednesday, was limited during Thursday’s practice with a calf injury.

Hurst missed three games late in the regular season after injuring his calf during Cincinnati’s Week 13 win over Kansas City. Hurst, who returned to the lineup after a three-game absence, caught nine of his 12 targets for 104 yards and a score in the Bengals’ playoff wins over the Ravens and Bills.

A former first-round pick, Hurst signed with the Bengals last offseason after splitting his first four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens and Falcons. Replacing CJ Uzomah in the Bengals’ starting lineup, Hurst caught 52-of-68 targets for 414 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

In other Bengals injury news, starting Offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams continue to miss practice as a result of recent injuries. Cappa injured his ankle against the Ravens in Week 18. Williams dislocated a kneecap during the Bengals’ playoff win over Baltimore. Bengals Coach Zac Taylor labeled both players as “day-to-day” at the start of the week.