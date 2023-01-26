NFL conference Championship betting trends, angles, odds

Commercial content 21+.



With just a few days left until the NFL conference Championship round kicks off, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about each Matchup – including the most compelling betting Trends for the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals.

This Sunday, Ohio sports betting will be in full swing, and state sportsbooks will no doubt be taking a deluge of bets on the Bengals.

Here are a few notable Trends heading into this weekend’s Championship games (with odds courtesy of BetMGM) and what they could mean for each team on Sunday:

Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers, 3 pm Eastern

The Eagles are 7-3 against the spread as home favorites this season, which was the fourth-best record in the league. They’ve covered seven of 14 home playoff games since 2001, although they’ve won their last two conference championship games by a combined 48 points.

San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan is 7-1 ATS in the postseason and has been the third-most profitable Coach in the postseason over the last two decades. Since he was hired in 2017, the 49ers are 29-19 ATS as an underdog, including 3-1 ATS as a playoff ‘dog.

Brock Purdy is 6-1 ATS since taking over as San Francisco’s starter and is just the second quarterback since the Merger to win each of his first seven starts. Still, he faces a tough task on Sunday: only four rookies have ever started a conference championship game, and all four lost by at least nine points with a combined nine interceptions between them.

The 49ers have won 12 straight games with a 10-2 ATS record during that streak. Over the last 20 years, teams riding a double-digit win streak are 4-13 ATS in the playoffs, although two of those ATS wins have come in San Francisco’s last two games.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-1), 6:30 pm Eastern