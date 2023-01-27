NFL competition committee set to review plays that led to injuries in Divisional playoff games: report

The NFL competition committee is expected to take a closer look into plays that led to injuries in the last weekend’s Divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the plays the committee will review is the “mechanics” of the tackle that injured Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s ankle, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Officials will also examine the play in that led to Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pollard was grabbed from behind by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward, who pulled the running down as he dropped his own body to the turf.

Under the NFL’s current rules, Ward’s tackle on Pollard is permitted.

COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS DENIES SPECULATION THAT BRANDON BEANE TWEET WAS A JAB AT DAK PRESCOTT

As a result, Pollard’s leg was stuck underneath. Tests later confirmed that Pollard had a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula. The Pro-Bowl running back underwent surgery earlier this week.

The report mentioned that plays are routinely reviewed by the league during the offseason.

Pollard is set to enter free agency this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was rolled over during a tackle last weekend. The MVP candidate is expected to play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday despite suffering the high ankle sprain.

The Jaguars Defenders were not flagged for the play because the actions were also considered legal under the league rules. But the competition committee will also discuss the tackle when it meets this offseason.

The NFL has previously altered its rules to ban horse-collar tackles and low hits on quarterbacks due to the likelihood of an injury taking place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A discussion in the coming months about these two plays does not mean the league will change any rules, but certain tackles could come under more scrutiny going forward.