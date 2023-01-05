NFL Combine heart doctor says it was ‘blow to chest’

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Richard Kovacs wants to be clear, very clear. He may be a renowned cardiologist. He may be the doctor who oversees the NFL Combine heart evaluations in Indianapolis. But he doesn’t know for sure why Damar Hamlin collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest Monday night.

All Kovacs can do is base his opinions on his knowledge, which is gained from a span of nearly four decades, now as head cardiologist with IU Health, and from his years with too many young, 40-yard-dashing NFL hopefuls to count.

But Kovacs has watched the tape over and over of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and that play during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And he and his Cardiology Counterparts across the Nation have been texting each other. Many wanted to know if the NFL Combine heart doctor agreed with them. They did.

“A lot of us who have seen the tape think it may have been related to the Blow to the chest,” Kovacs told IndyStar.

A critically-timed blow to the chest at just the right period of the cardiac cycle can cause sudden cardiac arrest in a completely normal heart, Kovacs said.

The event is called commotio cordis and occurs when there is a trauma to the chest that can cause additional waves of electricity to pass through the heart muscle. The extra waves throw off the normal heart rhythm, which in some cases can be deadly.

For Hamlin, he was lucky, said Kovacs. The NFL was prepared and recognized immediately that Hamlin might be suffering from cardiac arrest. An automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used, which sent Hamlin’s heart back to a normal rhythm before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

In sports, commotio cordis is most often seen in Little League baseball or hockey, Kovacs said, when a ball or puck hits the chest, or even martial arts when a kick to the chest wall produces a cardiac arrhythmia.

“It’s less likely to have a Blow from another human body produce a cardiac arrest,” Kovacs said. But all it takes is a hit at just the right time and in the right location to throw off the heart’s rhythm.

And that’s what he believes happened with Hamlin.

‘It doesn’t mean that it’s bad news’

In its simplest explanation, Sudden cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness. The condition usually results from a problem with the heart’s electrical system, which disrupts the heart’s ability to pump and stops blood flow to the body.

The cause of sudden cardiac arrest can be an undetected heart condition, heart disease or a hit to the chest, said Kovacs.

It’s unclear what Hamlin’s heart history is. “There is a lot of stuff we don’t know,” Kovacs said.

The Bills have issued statements, one saying that Hamlin is sedated, which Kovacs said likely means he’s in Therapeutic hypothermia, a method of cooling the body to preserve brain function and prevent injury from cardiac arrest. Depending on the hospital and team of doctors, the treatment can last anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, Kovacs said.

“You wait and that’s very, very tough on the family,” they said. “They say, ‘We’re going to keep him stable for a while then remove the sedation, then see where brain function is.’ It doesn’t mean that it’s bad news. It just means that they are following the protocol.”

Many fans watching Monday Night Football took to social media voicing concerns that medics worked on Hamlin for nearly 10 minutes. That is not unusual, Kovacs said, when it comes to elite athletes.

“Athletes who are competing, who have a lot of adrenaline flowing, may have levels of lactic acid in their blood and they are hard to resuscitate,” he said. “The fact that it took them a bit, it’s not that terribly surprising in an athlete that goes down.”

Could Damar Hamlin play again?

“How long will this take? I don’t have any insight from his medical team in Cincinnati,” Kovacs said. “Will he play again? That’s way, way, way down the line.”

But if Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was caused by a blow to the chest and he successfully recovers, he could be back on an NFL field again, Kovacs said.

“Commotio cordis has not been shown to be a risk for subsequent cardiac arrest,” he said.

Kovacs said he hopes what happened Monday night on football’s biggest stage will raise awareness to heart issues and screenings and the importance of AEDs.

“One of the key messages for this is even a highly-trained, perfectly normal, highly cared for elite athlete can have cardiac arrest, even with the best screening,” Kovacs said. “The message here is to have an emergency action plan. That was demonstrated last night. They got out on the field, recognized it might be a cardiac arrest and had a defibrillator.”

Kovacs hopes to one day see AEDs everywhere, at airports, casinos, sports fields, schools, places of business and churches. It is a machine that, once it’s on the person’s chest, does all the work. It knows whether to give a shock or not. “People don’t need to be scared to use these,” Kovacs said.

“For the general fan in the stands, the message is you can save a life,” he said.

