NFL.com Spotlights Vikings Desire to Keep Improving

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 4-1 and sitting atop the NFC North standings.

But with their past three games coming down to the final plays, the Vikings know there’s a lot to improve.

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com visited the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center recently for an up-close look at Minnesota focusing on its Mistakes and inconsistencies through the first quarter of the season rather than its successes. They wrote:

The collective Mindset around the team’s facility is that this team will be even better once it starts meeting its own lofty expectations.

“We’ve won but I don’t know if, outside of the first game, that we’ve played all that great,” quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​told Chadiha. “We’ve left a lot out there. So the record is great, but we all feel like we need to play better and there’s a lot of room for improvement. It’s great to be in this position and there’s a sense of urgency that comes with that. But you’re also grateful to be having these conversations in this situation than dealing with something much worse.”

Offensively, the Vikings want to continue the strong start they saw on Sunday against the Bears. Minnesota scored three touchdowns on its first three drives, claiming an early 21-3 lead.