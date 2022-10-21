NFL.com Not High on Colts’ Chances vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are 3-1 over the last month, but that one loss came at home to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 dropping them to 1-2-1.

The Colts have righted the ship the last two weeks with an ugly win in Denver against the Broncos and a revenge game of sorts last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now 3-2-1, the Colts and Titans face off on Sunday for sole possession of first place in the AFC South. SI Sports Book is giving the Titans the homefield edge with Tennessee listed as just a 2.5-point favorite.

