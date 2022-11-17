NFL.com lists 4 Patriots assistants as future head coaching candidates

The future is bright for the New England Patriots Assistant coaching staff, as evident in NFL.com’s list of future head coaching candidates.

That Giant sequoia that is Bill Belichick is still creating the most exciting up-and-coming Talent in the league. Such is the case when you’re the greatest to ever do it.

But the rest of the football community has taken notice of the rising stars within the Patriots organization, including inside linebackers Coach Jerod Mayo (36), defensive line Coach Demarcus Covington (33), tight ends Coach Nick Caley (39) and Ross Douglas ( 27), who handles NFL coaching fellowships.

All four made Tom Pelissero’s list that was published on Thursday.

Mayo is obviously the name that stands out most considering the name he made for himself as a player before moving on to coaching the team. The former All-Pro linebacker is only coaching in his fourth year with the Patriots, and he has already had multiple head coaching interviews.

Covington is also an interesting name on the list considering the constant praise Patriots players have continued to heap on him.

“Head coach,” Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux recently said of Covington. “He’s so detailed — great head Coach one day.”

Meanwhile, Caley and Douglas are two more incredible up-and-coming talents that don’t get the recognition they deserve. So it was great to finally see them get some shine on this list as well.

Say whatever you want about the ongoing issues with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, but the future for Assistant coaches in New England remains exceptionally Radiant under Bill Belichick’s watch.