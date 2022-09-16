NFL, college football, golf, NASCAR pack weekend sports Slate
MIAMI, Sept. 16 (UPI) — More than 100 college football and NFL matchups, dozens of MLB and soccer games and a LIV Golf tournament fill the weekend sports schedule.
A boxing title fight and NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will also air.
But the football slate for the college and NFL regular seasons is in full swing, with thousands of athletes scheduled to invade fields across the country from Friday through Sunday.
The Week 2 NFL scheduled started Thursday, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Los Angeles Chargers. Three college games will air Friday, with another 220 teams set to face off Saturday.
Thirteen of Week 2’s 16 matchups will air Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
Football
Florida State will battle Louisville in one of the three games scheduled for Friday night. That game will kick off at 7:30 pm EDT and air on ESPN.
Georgia, the No. 2 team in the coaches poll, will face South Carolina at noon EDT Saturday on ESPN. Well. 14 BYU will meet No. 24 Oregon at 3:30 pm on Fox.
Well. 1 Alabama will host UL Monroe at 4 pm on the SEC Network. Well. 3 Ohio State will face Toledo at 7 pm on Fox.
In the NFL, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Miami Dolphins in one of seven games scheduled for 1 pm EDT Sunday. That game will air on CBS.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at the same time on Fox.
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 pm on CBS. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host the Rival Chicago Bears at 8:20 pm Sunday on NBC.
Week 2 will also feature two Monday night games. The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 pm on ESPN. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 pm on ABC.
LIV Golf
The fifth tournament of the controversial first LIV Golf Invitational Series will take place from Friday through Sunday in Sugar Grove, Ill. LIV Golf Chicago will air at 1 pm EDT daily on DAZN, LIVGolf.com and on the LIV Golf YouTube and Facebook pages.
The Winner of LIV Golf Chicago will take home a $4 million first-place prize. Second- and third-place will receive $2.1 and $1.5 million, respectively.
Cameron Smith, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite in the 48-player field. Well. 23 Dustin Johnson, No. 20 Joaquin Niemann, No. 35 Talor Gooch and No. 50 Patrick Reed are among the other Top 5 favorites.
NASCAR Playoffs
The Round of 16 for NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs will conclude Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will air at 7:30 pm EDT on the USA Network.
Denny Hamlin is the favorite. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are among the other expected contenders.
Four drivers will be eliminated from the field for next week’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the first race of the Round of 12.
Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Harvick are the final four drivers in the current standings.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Golf
LIV Golf Chicago First round at 1 pm on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook
College football
Merrimack at Harvard at 7 pm on ESPN+
Florida State at Louisville at 7:30 pm on ESPN
Air Force at Wyoming at 8 pm on CBSSN
MLB
Orioles at Blue Jays at 7 pm on Apple TV+
Dodgers at Giants at 10 pm on Apple TV+
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves at 7 am on USA Network
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 am on ESPN2
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg at 9:30 am on ESPN+
La Liga: Elche at Barcelona at 10:15 am on ESPN+
MLS: New York Red Bulls at NYCFC at 1 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta at 3:30 pm on Twitter
MLS: Montreal at New England at 7:30 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Toronto at Orlando at 7:30 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Charlotte at Chicago at 8 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City at 8:30 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Nashville at Austin at 9 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Cincinnati at Salt Lake at 9:30 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Seattle at Vancouver at 10 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Colorado at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10:30 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Dallas at San Jose at 10:30 pm on ESPN+
College football
Georgia at South Carolina at noon on ESPN
UConn at Michigan at noon on ABC
Oklahoma at Nebraska at noon on Fox
Texas State at Baylor at noon on FS1
Youngstown State at Kentucky at noon on the SEC Network
Purdue at Syracuse at noon on ESPN2
Cal at Notre Dame at 2:30 pm on NBC
BYU at Oregon at 3:30 pm on Fox
Be missed at Georgia Tech at 3:30 pm on ABC
Penn State at Auburn at 3:30 pm on CBS
UL Monroe at Alabama at 4 pm on the SEC Network
UT Martin at Boise State at 4 pm on FS1
Liberty at Wake Forest at 5 pm on the ACC Network
Toledo at Ohio State at 7 pm on Fox
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State at 7 pm on ESPN+
Missouri State at Arkansas at 7 pm on ESPN+
Texas Tech at NC State at 7 pm on ESPN2
Akron at Tennessee at 7 pm on ESPN+
South Florida at Florida at 7:30 pm on the SEC Network
Michigan State at Washington at 7:30 pm on ABC
Pittsburgh at Western Western Michigan at 7:30 pm on ESPNU
SMU at Maryland at 7:30 pm on FS1
Louisiana Tech at Clemson at 8 pm on the ACC Network
UTSA at Texas at 8 pm on the Longhorn Network
Miami at Texas A&M at 9 pm on ESPN
San Diego State at Utah at 10 pm on ESPN2
Fresno State at USC at 10:30 pm on Fox
North Dakota State at Arizona at 11 pm on FS1
Golf
LIV Golf Chicago: Second round at 1 pm on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook
NASCAR
Cup Series Round of 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at 7:30 pm on USA Network
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin at 11 pm on DAZN
Sunday
Soccer
Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese at 6:30 am on Paramount+
Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford at 7 am on USA Network
Serie A: Juventus at Monza at 9 am on Paramount+
Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham at 12:30 pm on NBC
MLS: Portland at Columbus at 1 pm on ESPN
Ligue 1: PSG at Lyon at 2:45 pm on beIN Sports
La Liga: Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid at 3 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Miami at DC United at 5 pm on ESPN+
MLS: Houston at LAFC at 10:30 pm on ESPN+
NFL
Dolphins at Ravens at 1 pm on CBS
Jets at Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS
Commanders at Lions at 1 pm on Fox
Colts at Jaguars at 1 pm on CBS
Buccaneers at Saints at 1 p.m. on Fox
Panthers at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox
Patriots at Steelers at 1 pm on CBS
Falcons at Rams at 4:05 pm on Fox
Seahawks at 49ers at 4:05 pm on Fox
Bengals at Cowboys at 4:25 pm on CBS
Texans at Broncos at 4:25 pm on CBS
Cardinals at Raiders at 4:25 pm on CBS
Bears at Packers at 8:20 pm on NBC
Golf
LIV Golf Chicago: Final round at 1 pm on DAZN, LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook
MLB
Dodgers at Giants at 7 pm on ESPN
