NFL coaching news: Arizona Cardinals request to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Detroit Lions may be in the clear from losing Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson to a head coaching job, as the young Coach reportedly told teams he will return to Detroit in 2023. However, there is still interest in the Lions’ other coordinator. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserothe Arizona Cardinals have put in a formal request to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn this week.

Glenn has been a fairly popular head coach candidate for the past two seasons. Last year, Glenn Interviewed for both the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos jobs. And this year, he is one of many candidates for the Indianapolis Colts’ vacancy.

While the Lions defense has struggled since Glenn’s arrival, their young roster has seen a lot of young players develop under Glenn. Detroit had four defensive standout rookies this year in Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston—with those last two being late Day 3 picks.

Additionally, Glenn is viewed as a great leader and teacher by his players. Glenn’s 15-year experience as an NFL defensive back undoubtedly helps him relate to his players, as evidenced by the many testimonials from the players.

“I just love that he’s more able to listen. He’s more direct,” Lions safety Tracy Walker said last year. “He’s willing to work with us as players. He’s willing to understand what we see out there because we’re out there playing, and he’s willing to listen.”

The Cardinals are just starting their head coach search process, as their early focus was on a new general manager. However, they’ve already cast a fairly wide net on candidates already:

