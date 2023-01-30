NFL coaching carousel: updates on Broncos, Texans and Colts

The coaching Carousel is spinning, and we’re keeping up with it. The Panthers hired former Colts boss Frank Reich, which leaves openings still in Denver, Indianapolis, Houston and Arizona. Some notes as we head into the fourth week of the hiring cycle…

• With the Broncos circling back with Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Walton-Penner group starts to throw its financial weight around to get someone. Greg Penner reportedly traveled to Ann Arbor to meet with Harbaugh last week regarding the franchise’s head Coach vacancy, despite the Wolverines Coach stating firmly that he would remain with the program on Jan. 16.

