NFL coaches on rise, decline Entering Week 4: Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel keeps rolling, Jets’ Robert Saleh flops

Judging coaches or teams on a weekly basis is harsh business. But in the NFL, every week really does matter. And some coaches — both first-year hires and longtime veterans — certainly did more to help their teams than others in Week 3.

Approaching Week 4 of the 2022 season, here’s a look at which prominent coaches are on the rise and decline:

Trending up

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Season: 1st with Dolphins | Last Game: 21-19 win vs. Bills | Team Record: 3-0

The former 49ers Assistant has essentially been trending up since the day he was hired, but what’s a Roundup of hot head coaches without McDaniel? The guy has truly unlocked Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence as a thrower, and his teams have either been well-prepared or well-adjusted, or both, through three weeks, including Sunday’s tough upset of the Mighty Bills.

Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Season: 2nd with Eagles | Last Game: 24-8 win vs. Commanders | Team Record: 3-0

Last week it was Jonathan Gannon in Philly, dialing up a Nightmare Matchup for Kirk Cousins. This week, Steichen deserves his own praise, even as Gannon’s unit absolutely stuffed Carson Wentz in Washington. The Eagles’ offense is still just ho-hum in the second half, but Steichen’s willingness to let Jalen Hurts repeatedly uncork it deeply helped the Birds own the Commanders.

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell

Season: 1st with Jaguars | Last Game: 38-10 win vs. Chargers | Team Record: 2-1

Doug Pederson is the real Winner in Jacksonville, restoring Trevor Lawrence’s poise, but Let’s give some credit to his handpicked defensive guru. Edwards is a first-time coordinator, formerly a long-time linebackers coach, but he’s overseen big steps from their young pass rushers. His “D” is a top-10 unit in both points and yards allowed, and his guys stunned Justin Herbert in Week 3.

Trending down

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury

Season: 4th with Cardinals | Last Game: 20-12 loss vs. Rams | Team Record: 1-2

A week after Kyler Murray’s Unreal scrambling saved the Cardinals in an overtime win, Kingsbury’s club fell back to Earth against its NFC West rivals. Yes, he’s dealing with a depleted receiving corps. But he’s got a top-10 Talent under center in Murray. Why, oh why, do his Offensive strategies rarely, if ever, warrant trust in games against legitimate opponents?

Jets HC Robert Saleh

Season: 2nd with Jets | Last Game: 27-12 loss vs. Bengals | Team Record: 1-2

Blame the Jets’ continued woes on Joe Flacco starting in place of an injured Zach Wilson, but maybe it’s time to start asking why Saleh’s team is still battling fundamental and discipline issues well into his second year atop the staff. For being a heralded defensive mind, Saleh’s units rarely intimidate, and against Cincy, his own staff were bickering with top players.

Steelers OC Matt Canada

Season: 2nd with Steelers | Last Game: 29-17 loss vs. Browns | Team Record: 1-2

Is it the chicken or the egg — in this case, Canada or Mitchell Trubisky? Neither the OC nor the quarterback have shied away from conservative tendencies in the Steelers’ ugly start, but at the end of the day, it’s Canada’s job to do what’s best for the team. If that means advocating for Kenny Pickett or utilizing Trubisky’s legs even more, then so be it. Until then, Pittsburgh doesn’t stand much of a chance if it can’t even match Jacoby Brissett’s production.